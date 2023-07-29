UAE
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Add property
Realting.com
Commercial
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
The Municipality of Sithonia
Hotels
Seaview Hotels for Sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Nikiti
27
Neos Marmaras
11
Sykia
5
Hotel
Clear all
19 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
5
240 m²
-1
€ 580,000
Recommend
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
17
540 m²
-1
€ 2,500,000
Recommend
Hotel 15 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
15
1
For sale hotel of 640 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. A view of …
€ 950,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
For sale hotel of 529 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€ 2,300,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
For sale a traditional hotel in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The building is divided in 3 …
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
2
The complex of rented apartments is situated in a green area of about 6000 sq.m. and has a u…
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
Hotel 30 rooms
Sykia, Greece
30
1
For sale a hotel of 1.780 sq.m situated in an adjacent plot of 8.382 sq.m,in the peninsula o…
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Ormos Panagias, Greece
1
1
A complex of apartments and townhouses on the peninsula of Sithonia is for sale.It is locate…
€ 5,500,000
Recommend
Hotel 9 rooms
Sarti, Greece
9
3
For sale a complex of apartments with an area of 250 sq.m. on the Sithonia peninsula. On the…
€ 450,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
3
There is offered for sale an hotel of 450 sq.m. area on the peninsula of Sithonia. The three…
€ 1,150,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1
1
For sale a hotel of 700 sq.m. in one of the most picturesque areas of the Sithonia peninsula…
€ 2,800,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
For sale a complex of apartments in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The complex consists of five furni…
€ 1,450,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Metangitsi, Greece
1
1
For sale 1/3 of the Aparthotelon the peninsula of Sithonia. The area of the hotel is 224 sq.…
€ 750,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Ormos Panagias, Greece
1
4
The mini-hotel consists of 11 apartments. First floor: 3 apartments (1 bedroom, living room …
€ 2,750,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
For sale is a 540 sq.m hotel located in the village of Nikiti, Sithonia, Halkidiki Peninsula…
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
For sale a hotel of 850 sq.m. on the first line to the sea. It is located in Nikiti, Sithoni…
€ 3,000,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
Hotel for sale on the beach front. The hotel consists of 6 two-storey buildings with a total…
€ 4,000,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
For sale hotel of 1252 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
€ 2,200,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
For sale hotel of 533 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€ 1,180,000
Recommend
