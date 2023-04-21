UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
The municipality Nea Propontida
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece
Nea Moudania
14
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 70 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
70 Number of rooms
4 500 m²
-1 Floor
€ 8,000,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Hotel 70 Rooms, 70 Bath 70 WC Area: 4500 m2,, Need for repair, Elevator, P…
Commercial 1 room
Portes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,150,000
For sale a complex of townhouses with a total area of 1200 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula. …
Hotel 1 room
Portes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners will be l…
Commercial 1 bedroom
Portes, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 430 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea, …
Commercial 1 room
Agios Mamas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 700 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
Commercial 1 room
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Available for sale occupational spaces of 75 and 90 sq m. The second is rented at the moment…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale business of 118 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the city, the sea ope…
Commercial 1 room
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
The complex consists of: 2 ground floor apartments, 1 bedroom, S/KWC, 53 sq. m. each / 1 fir…
Commercial 3 rooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 240,000
For sale building of 270 sqm in a central region of Chalkidiki. The building is divided into…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale business of 510 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
Hotel 1 room
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale a building of 360 sq.m built on a plot of 2500 sq m. The building consists of 5 mai…
Hotel 1 room
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
Hotel 1 room
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale hotel of 460 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
