Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The municipality Nea Propontida

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

Nea Moudania
14
14 properties total found
Hotel 70 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 70 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
70 Number of rooms 4 500 m² -1 Floor
€ 8,000,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Hotel 70 Rooms, 70 Bath 70 WC Area: 4500 m2,, Need for repair, Elevator, P…
Commercial 1 room in Portes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Portes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,150,000
For sale a complex of townhouses with a total area of 1200 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula. …
Hotel 1 room in Portes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Portes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners will be l…
Commercial 1 bedroom in Portes, Greece
Commercial 1 bedroom
Portes, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 430 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea, …
Commercial 1 room in Agios Mamas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Mamas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 700 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
Commercial 1 room in Portaria, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Available for sale occupational spaces of 75 and 90 sq m. The second is rented at the moment…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Potidea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale business of 118 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the city, the sea ope…
Commercial 1 room in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
The complex consists of: 2 ground floor apartments, 1 bedroom, S/KWC, 53 sq. m. each / 1 fir…
Commercial 3 rooms in elaiones moudania, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Moudania, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 240,000
For sale building of 270 sqm in a central region of Chalkidiki. The building is divided into…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Potidea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale business of 510 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
Hotel 1 room in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale a building of 360 sq.m built on a plot of 2500 sq m. The building consists of 5 mai…
Hotel 1 room in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
Hotel 1 room in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale hotel of 460 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir