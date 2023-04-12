UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial real estate in Greece
restaurants
1
hotels
1269
offices
52
manufacture buildings
80
investment properties
32
warehouses
52
shops
28
other
6
321 property total found
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
600 m²
€ 1,100,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
270 m²
€ 650,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
850 m²
€ 3,000,000
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
360 m²
€ 850,000
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,650,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
750 m²
€ 10,700,000
A complex of villas and two studios for sale in the Heraklion region of Crete is for sale. T…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
280 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale a complex of villas with a total area of 280 square meters.m in the Chania region, …
Commercial
Greece, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 2,900,000
Camping is offered for sale on the island of Evia, near Agia Anna Beach in the northern part…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
385 m²
€ 600,000
Offered for sale Apart Hotel with an area of 385 sq.m in Sidari in the north of Corfu Island…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
745 m²
€ 4,000,000
Commercial real estate 745 sq.m. in Crete. The property has a traditional stone style and co…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
320 m²
€ 907,000
For sale business of 320 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer magnificent views of…
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
1 680 m²
€ 4,250,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1680 sq.m in the one-miz of the most popular tourist areas of…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
698 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale is an aparthotel with a swimming pool in one of the most popular villages in Sithon…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
280 m²
€ 800,000
For sale hotel with an area of 280 square meters.m on the island of Corfu. The windows offer…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
830 m²
€ 1,320,000
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
345 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale business on a plot of 6,300 sq.m. on which 3 villas are built. Each villa has an ar…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
255 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale business on a plot of 3 000 sq.m. on which 3 villas are built. Each villa has an ar…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
600 m²
€ 600,000
For sale business with a total area of 800 sq.m, consisting of a complex of 11 apartments, a…
Commercial
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
280 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale business of 280 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The bus…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,350,000
The hotel is located in the Agios Georgios Argiradon area in the southwest of the island and…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
455 m²
€ 945,000
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
500 m²
€ 650,000
For sale Hotel in Stalida, just 100 meters from the sea. The hotel consists of 2 buildings. …
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
550 m²
€ 1,700,000
In one of the most beautiful places of the island of Corfu, in a village called Ayos Gordios…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
500 m²
€ 2,750,000
The mini-hotel consists of 11 apartments. Ground floor: 3 apartments ( 1 bedroom, living roo…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale a small hotel in Kalo Horio, Lasiti. Excellent location, very easy access from the …
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Greece, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel with an area of 400 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The ho…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 3,800,000
For sale a complex of 3 luxury villas near Agios Nikolaos. Each villa consists of 3 bedrooms…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 3,800,000
The hotel is located in the resort town of Edipsos, northern Evia. The city is known for its…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
750 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a hotel complex on the island of Crete, with an area of 750 sq.m. on a tot…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
650 m²
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 650 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of the sea, mou…
