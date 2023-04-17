Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Serres Municipality
  6. Stavros

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Stavros, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 1 roomin Stavros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale a building 200 sq.m. with a plot of 200 sq.m. in the region Stavros.It consists of …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir