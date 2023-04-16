Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Spata

Commercial real estate in Spata, Greece

4 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Pikermi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pikermi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
The unit is located in Spata. On the plot of 4.750 sq.m. there is a unit of 1.748 sq.m. with…
Commercial 1 roomin Spata, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Spata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 367,000
This 2-storied building about 850 sq.m. is for sale in the area of Peania of the western Att…
Commercial 1 roomin Pikermi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pikermi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 745,000
There is provided for sale a property that is intended for commercial use and is located in …
Commercial 1 roomin Pikermi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pikermi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,750,000
We offer for sale a 3-story building in Pikermi area. The building consists of: Ground Floor…
