Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. South Pilio Municipality
  6. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in South Pilio Municipality, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 1 roomin South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 room
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a hotel under construction, which is located in the resort village of sout…
Hotel 1 roomin Koropi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Koropi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Pelion region. The three-storey hotel has an area o…

Properties features in South Pilio Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir