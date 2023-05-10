Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Manufactures

Mountain View Manufacture buildings for Sale in South Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Andros
3
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 room in Attica, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
Commercial 1 room in Mesotopos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Mesotopos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
Hotel 1 room in biniane, Greece
Hotel 1 room
biniane, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Commercial 1 room in Vainia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Vainia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Commercial 1 room in Nea Makri, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Commercial 4 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
€ 210,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Hotel 31 room in Alykanas, Greece
Hotel 31 room
Alykanas, Greece
Rooms 31
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Hotel 3 bedrooms in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
Commercial 1 room in Pefka, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pefka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir