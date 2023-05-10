Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in South Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Rhodes
10
Rhodes
10
Municipality of Thira
4
Thira Municipal Unit
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Hotel 39 rooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 39
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel 1 room in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 26,600,000
Hotel 1 room in Perissa, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Perissa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
Hotel 84 rooms in Faliraki, Greece
Hotel 84 rooms
Faliraki, Greece
Rooms 84
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir