Seaview Hotels for Sale in South Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Rhodes
Rhodes
Municipality of Thira
Thira Municipal Unit
7 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Pollonia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pollonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Hotel 1 room in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 26,600,000
Hotel 1 room in Perissa, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Perissa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Hotel 1 room in Vromolithos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Vromolithos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,550,000
Hotel 1 room in Ormos Ysternion, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ormos Ysternion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
