Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 840 m²
€ 450,000
For sale business with an area of 840 square meters.m in Serres. The windows offer magnifice…
Commercial 1 room in Kato Christos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kato Christos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
For sale business of 840 sq.meters in Serres. There is air conditioning and heating. The own…
