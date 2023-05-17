Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 room in Neriana, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neriana, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale complex with villas at the region of Chania. Very close to the to the complex, you …
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 121,000
This piece of real estate consists of 2 levels, each one has a square 42 sq.m. This unit is …
Commercial in Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
Area 560 m²
€ 1,200,856
A commercial facility is offered for sale - a residential four-story building. On the ground…
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 138,000
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
Hotel in Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
€ 2,241,598
For sale hotel on Cape Sithonia, p-va Halkidiki. Located near the sea, the hotel offers econ…
Hotel 1 room in Komotini Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Komotini Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale a hotel in a fantastic location on the Central Square of Komotini. The historic bui…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Commercial space for sale, which is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the city…
Commercial 1 room in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Available for sale five-storeybuilding of560 sqm with apartments in Kallithea,the building c…
Commercial in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Commercial
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
€ 1,500,000
Property Code: 1628 - Business FOR SALE in Thasos Glyfada for €1.500.000. This 4980 sq. m. B…
Commercial 1 room in Korinos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale business of 350 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is air conditioning and awnin…
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 240 m²
€ 1,400,999
Investment facility for sale on the first coastline of the sea. The total area of the facili…
Hotel 1 room in Episkopi Gonias, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Episkopi Gonias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
Super Offer!!! For sale, a residential complex on the island of Santorini, which consists of…
