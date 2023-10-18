Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

Serres
7
Serres Municipality
7
13 properties total found
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 480 m²
Το κτήριο είναι σε τρία επίπεδα συνολικής επιφανείας 480 τ. μ σε κάθε είπαδο κπάρχουν δυμ τα…
€310,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 2 500 m²
For sale is a three-star hotel with an area of 2500 sq.m, located in the area of Serres, jus…
€2,80M
Hotel with parking in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 250 m²
Hotel for sale in a popular resort village. On the ground floor there is a 4 studio. On the …
€350,000
Commercial with parking, with mountain view, with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 840 m²
For sale business with an area of 840 square meters.m in Serres. The windows offer magnifice…
€450,000
Commercial with parking in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 900 m²
An object working as a retail space near the central road of the city of Ceres is proposed f…
€1,30M
Hotel with parking in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 688 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 1688 sq.m near the city of Serres. On the ground floor of the…
€1,50M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Serres Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Serres Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial building for investment in Serres on central road. Working at present as a store.…
€1,30M
Commercial 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Serres Municipality, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Serres Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property located on the 1st floor in the center of Serres city. Th pro…
€80,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kato Christos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kato Christos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 840 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale business of 840 sq.meters in Serres. There is air conditioning and heating. The own…
€450,000
Hotel 1 room with fridge, with furnishings in Asprovalta, Greece
Hotel 1 room with fridge, with furnishings
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
There is small hotel available for sale in a popular resort village. On the first floor ther…
€350,000
Hotel 20 rooms with furnishings in Megali Volvi, Greece
Hotel 20 rooms with furnishings
Megali Volvi, Greece
Rooms 20
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 4 levels. The …
€700,000
Hotel 12 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Asprovalta, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 388 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, rentable rooms in Asprovalta of a total of 255 sq.m. Ground floor consists of 5 st…
€650,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Stavros, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a building 200 sq.m. with a plot of 200 sq.m. in the region Stavros.It consists of …
€490,000

Property types in Serres Regional Unit

hotels
