Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Serres Municipality

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Serres Municipality, Greece

Serres
7
Asprovalta
2
Stavros
1
2 properties total found
Hotel 12 roomsin Asprovalta, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Asprovalta, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale, rentable rooms in Asprovalta of a total of 255 sq.m. Ground floor consists of 5 st…
Commercial 1 roomin Stavros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale a building 200 sq.m. with a plot of 200 sq.m. in the region Stavros.It consists of …

Properties features in Serres Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir