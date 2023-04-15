Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Serres Municipality

Commercial real estate in Serres, Greece

Commercial 1 roomin Serres Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Serres Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Commercial building for investment in Serres on central road. Working at present as a store.…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Serres Municipality, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale a commercial property located on the 1st floor in the center of Serres city. Th pro…
Commercial 1 roomin Kato Christos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kato Christos, Greece
1 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
For sale business of 840 sq.meters in Serres. There is air conditioning and heating.The owne…
Hotel 1 roomin Asprovalta, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
There is small hotel available for sale in a popular resort village. On the first floor ther…
Hotel 20 roomsin Megali Volvi, Greece
Hotel 20 rooms
Megali Volvi, Greece
20 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 700,000
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 4 levels. The …
Hotel 12 roomsin Asprovalta, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Asprovalta, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale, rentable rooms in Asprovalta of a total of 255 sq.m. Ground floor consists of 5 st…
Commercial 1 roomin Stavros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale a building 200 sq.m. with a plot of 200 sq.m. in the region Stavros.It consists of …

