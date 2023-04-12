UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Greece
restaurants
1
hotels
1269
offices
52
manufacture buildings
80
investment properties
32
warehouses
52
shops
28
other
6
Clear all
1 100 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
300 m²
€ 300,000
We offer for sale a residential complex consisting of 6 apartments. The complex has a comple…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
410 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale hotel with an area of 410 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The windows offer sea vi…
Hotel 1 room
Amoudi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale hotel of 410 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels fo…
Commercial real estate
Káto Stalós, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 855,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: par…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
600 m²
€ 1,100,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
580 m²
€ 1,700,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
4 000 m²
€ 645,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
540 m²
€ 950,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
270 m²
€ 650,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
389 m²
€ 421,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
850 m²
€ 3,000,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
330 m²
€ 500,000
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
320 m²
€ 750,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
330 m²
€ 430,000
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
360 m²
€ 850,000
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,650,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
186 m²
€ 330,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
141 m²
€ 1,200,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
850 m²
€ 750,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
442 m²
€ 1,350,000
Commercial real estate
Region of Crete, Greece
278 m²
€ 1,325,000
Commercial
Greece, Greece
180 m²
€ 315,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,300,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
269 m²
€ 590,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
750 m²
€ 10,700,000
A complex of villas and two studios for sale in the Heraklion region of Crete is for sale. T…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
565 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel has an angula…
Hotel
Northern Aegean, Greece
480 m²
€ 1,350,000
Commercial
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 140 m²
€ 5,500,000
A complex of townhouses with a cafe-restaurant in Halkidiki is for sale. It includes 50 town…
Commercial
Greece, Greece
460 m²
€ 3,000,000
We offer for sale a complex on the island of Evia. This is a coastal zone of 10 acres. A bea…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Regions with properties for sale
in demos chalkideon
in Chalkida
in Municipality of Rhodes
in Rethymni Municipality
in Rhodes
in Epirus and Western Macedonia
in Malia
in Kallithea
in Municipal unit of Efkarpia
in Palaio Faliro
in Peraia
in Korinos
in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
in alimos
in Municipal Unit of Evosmo
in demos diou - olympou
in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
in Ierissos
in Zakynthos Municipality
Properties features in Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map