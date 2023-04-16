Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Saronikos
  6. Saronis

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Saronis, Greece

3 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
There is provided for sale a commercial property, 4-storeid residential building. On the bas…
Commercial 1 roomin Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 580 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the m…
Commercial 1 roomin Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,414,000
An investment object is offered for sale in the Lagonisi area.The property consists of 3 cot…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir