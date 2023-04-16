Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean

Commercial real estate in Samos Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Eastern Samos
3
Municipal Unit of Vathy
3
Vathy
2
Hotelin Northern Aegean, Greece
Hotel
Northern Aegean, Greece
480 m²
€ 1,350,000
Offered for sale hotel on Samos. The 480 m2 hotel is located on a plot of 12,000 m2 with unl…
Commercialin Northern Aegean, Greece
Commercial
Northern Aegean, Greece
5 000 m²
€ 1,500,000
Commercial 1 roomin Vathy, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Vathy, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale building of 5.000 sq.m in Vathi area, Samos island
Commercial 1 roomin Drosia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Drosia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale building of 580 sq.m in Vathi area,Samos island
Hotel 1 roomin Manolates, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Manolates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
Hotel is proposed for sale in Samos. The hotel is 480m2 and is situated on a plot of 12.000m…

Properties features in Samos Regional Unit, Greece

