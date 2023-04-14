Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean

Commercial real estate in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Rhodes
26
Rhodes
25
Ialysos
2
Lindos
2
6 properties total found
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
3 600 m²
€ 3,000,000
Offered for sale a 3-star hotel located in the popular area of Faliraki. On the ground floor…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
2 200 m²
€ 3,000,000
Offered for sale 3 -star hotel with 54 bungalows. 12 of them are family apartments of 50 sq.…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
854 m²
€ 4,250,000
A residential complex consisting of seven two-level cottages with an area of 122sq.m each is…
Commercial 1 roomin Pylonas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pylonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 4,250,000
We offer for sale a residential complex consisting of seven 2-storey houses of 122 sq.m each…
Hotel 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
There is offered for sale a 3 star hotel with 54 rooms-bungalows.12 of them are family apart…
Hotel 84 roomsin Faliraki, Greece
Hotel 84 rooms
Faliraki, Greece
84 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
There is offered for sale a 3 star hotel located in the popular area of Faliraki In the base…

Properties features in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir