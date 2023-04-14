Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
1 200 m²
€ 900,000
For sale business with an area of 1200 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region o…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
383 m²
€ 920,000
An investment facility is offered on the island of Rhodes within walking distance of Port. T…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
640 m²
€ 1,650,000
A residential complex consisting of four two-level cottages with an area of 160sq.m each on …
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
200 m²
€ 440,000
For sale a project of 4 stone houses at the construction stage, a plot of 3120 sq.m. The hou…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel with an area of 400 sq.m in Ammuliani, Halkidiki. The hotel consists of 9 roo…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
700 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale 4-storey building of 700 sq.m on the island of Rhodes which consists of 10 apartmen…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale hotel in the resort village of Afandu on the south coast of Rhodes. Room fund: 54 a…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
760 m²
€ 850,000
It is proposed for sale a 4-storey house of 760 sq.m, which consists of 13 apartments of 80 …
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
1 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 1300 sq.m in the tourist village of Rhodes, which consists of t…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
212 m²
€ 620,000
For sale a residential complex of 220 square meters in the tourist village of the Athos Peni…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
854 m²
€ 4,250,000
A residential complex consisting of seven two-level cottages with an area of 122sq.m each is…
Commercial 1 roomin Pylonas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pylonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 4,250,000
We offer for sale a residential complex consisting of seven 2-storey houses of 122 sq.m each…
Hotel 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
The hotel is 1300 m2 and consists from two3 floorsbuildings with own garden 5500 m2. The fir…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale a 4-storey house of 760 sqm which consists of 13 apartments of 80 and 40 sq.m. The …
Hotel 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale a hotel located in the village of Afandou, on the southern coast of the island of R…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale business of 700 sq.meters in Rhodes island. A view of the sea opens up from the win…
Commercial 1 roomin Lachania, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Lachania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale project's of 4 stone houses under construction, the plot has an area of 3120 sq.m. …
Commercial 1 roomin Faliraki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Faliraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
We offer for sale a residential complex consisting of four duplex houses of 160sq.m each, bu…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 920,000
Location: Old Town (Rhodos) The property consists of 9 apartments on the first floor. More d…

