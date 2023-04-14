Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Rhodes
10
Rhodes
10
Lindos
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
3 600 m²
€ 3,000,000
Offered for sale a 3-star hotel located in the popular area of Faliraki. On the ground floor…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
2 200 m²
€ 3,000,000
Offered for sale 3 -star hotel with 54 bungalows. 12 of them are family apartments of 50 sq.…
Hotel 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
There is offered for sale a 3 star hotel with 54 rooms-bungalows.12 of them are family apart…
Hotel 84 roomsin Faliraki, Greece
Hotel 84 rooms
Faliraki, Greece
84 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
There is offered for sale a 3 star hotel located in the popular area of Faliraki In the base…

Properties features in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir