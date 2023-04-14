Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

6 properties total found
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel with an area of 400 sq.m in Ammuliani, Halkidiki. The hotel consists of 9 roo…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale hotel in the resort village of Afandu on the south coast of Rhodes. Room fund: 54 a…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
1 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 1300 sq.m in the tourist village of Rhodes, which consists of t…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
212 m²
€ 620,000
For sale a residential complex of 220 square meters in the tourist village of the Athos Peni…
Hotel 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
The hotel is 1300 m2 and consists from two3 floorsbuildings with own garden 5500 m2. The fir…
Hotel 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale a hotel located in the village of Afandou, on the southern coast of the island of R…

