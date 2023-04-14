Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Rhodes
10
Rhodes
10
Lindos
1
8 properties total found
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
3 600 m²
€ 5,500,000
Hotel for sale 3600 sq.m on a plot of 6000 sq.m. in the resort village of Pefka. The hotel c…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale hotel in the resort village of Afandu on the south coast of Rhodes. Room fund: 54 a…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
1 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 1300 sq.m in the tourist village of Rhodes, which consists of t…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
1 200 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale a three-story hotel with an area of 1200 sq.m. The hotel has 15 rooms of 40-45 squa…
Hotel 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
The hotel consists of 3 floors and is 1200 m2 with own garden 660 m2. The hotel has 15 rooms…
Hotel 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
The hotel is 1300 m2 and consists from two3 floorsbuildings with own garden 5500 m2. The fir…
Hotel 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale a hotel located in the village of Afandou, on the southern coast of the island of R…
Hotel 1 roomin Lindos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Lindos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,500,000
For sale a hotel of 3.600 sq.m built on a plot of 6.000 sq.m. in the resort village of Pefki…

