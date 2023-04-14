Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Rhodes
10
Rhodes
10
Lindos
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
22 properties total found
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
3 600 m²
€ 3,000,000
Offered for sale a 3-star hotel located in the popular area of Faliraki. On the ground floor…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
2 200 m²
€ 3,000,000
Offered for sale 3 -star hotel with 54 bungalows. 12 of them are family apartments of 50 sq.…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
3 600 m²
€ 5,500,000
Hotel for sale 3600 sq.m on a plot of 6000 sq.m. in the resort village of Pefka. The hotel c…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
3 450 m²
€ 6,000,000
For sale is a former hotel, which is located in the very center of the tourist area of the c…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel with an area of 400 sq.m in Ammuliani, Halkidiki. The hotel consists of 9 roo…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
2 900 m²
€ 4,000,000
In one of the prestigious areas of Rhodes Island, a three-star hotel is sold near the capita…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale hotel in the resort village of Afandu on the south coast of Rhodes. Room fund: 54 a…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
1 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 1300 sq.m in the tourist village of Rhodes, which consists of t…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
847 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale 4-storey hotel consisting of 17 separate apartments of which 15 are two-room apartm…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
1 200 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale a three-story hotel with an area of 1200 sq.m. The hotel has 15 rooms of 40-45 squa…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
500 m²
€ 1,600,000
A charming mini-hotel located in the historic center of Rhodes. Consists of 11 stylish rooms…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
212 m²
€ 620,000
For sale a residential complex of 220 square meters in the tourist village of the Athos Peni…
Hotel 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
A charming small hotel located in the historic center of the city of Rhodes . It accomodates…
Hotel 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
The hotel consists of 3 floors and is 1200 m2 with own garden 660 m2. The hotel has 15 rooms…
Hotel 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale a 4-storey hotel, divided into 17 separate apartments of which 15 are Double-bed ap…
Hotel 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
The hotel is 1300 m2 and consists from two3 floorsbuildings with own garden 5500 m2. The fir…
Hotel 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale a hotel located in the village of Afandou, on the southern coast of the island of R…
Hotel 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
In one of the most prestigious areas of the island of Rhodes, near the capital there is a th…
Hotel 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,000,000
For sale a hotel, which is located in the heart of the tourist area of the city a few steps …
Hotel 1 roomin Lindos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Lindos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,500,000
For sale a hotel of 3.600 sq.m built on a plot of 6.000 sq.m. in the resort village of Pefki…
Hotel 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
There is offered for sale a 3 star hotel with 54 rooms-bungalows.12 of them are family apart…
Hotel 84 roomsin Faliraki, Greece
Hotel 84 rooms
Faliraki, Greece
84 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
There is offered for sale a 3 star hotel located in the popular area of Faliraki In the base…

Properties features in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir