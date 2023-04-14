Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

56 properties total found
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
1 200 m²
€ 900,000
For sale business with an area of 1200 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region o…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
3 600 m²
€ 3,000,000
Offered for sale a 3-star hotel located in the popular area of Faliraki. On the ground floor…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
2 200 m²
€ 3,000,000
Offered for sale 3 -star hotel with 54 bungalows. 12 of them are family apartments of 50 sq.…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
383 m²
€ 920,000
An investment facility is offered on the island of Rhodes within walking distance of Port. T…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
3 600 m²
€ 5,500,000
Hotel for sale 3600 sq.m on a plot of 6000 sq.m. in the resort village of Pefka. The hotel c…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
640 m²
€ 1,650,000
A residential complex consisting of four two-level cottages with an area of 160sq.m each on …
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
3 450 m²
€ 6,000,000
For sale is a former hotel, which is located in the very center of the tourist area of the c…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
200 m²
€ 440,000
For sale a project of 4 stone houses at the construction stage, a plot of 3120 sq.m. The hou…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
270 m²
€ 580,000
For sale a two-story building of 270 sq.m of 6 apartments from 36 to 53 sq.m, which are loca…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel with an area of 400 sq.m in Ammuliani, Halkidiki. The hotel consists of 9 roo…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
700 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale 4-storey building of 700 sq.m on the island of Rhodes which consists of 10 apartmen…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
2 900 m²
€ 4,000,000
In one of the prestigious areas of Rhodes Island, a three-star hotel is sold near the capita…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
4 800 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale building 4800 sq.m which is under construction. The facility is located on the main…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
1 300 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-story building of 1300 sq.m, consisting of 11 two-room apartments and 14 one-room…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale hotel in the resort village of Afandu on the south coast of Rhodes. Room fund: 54 a…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
3 000 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale building 3000 sq.m which consists of finished retail premises of 840 sq.m on the fi…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
1 260 m²
€ 800,000
For sale building 1260 sq.m under construction in the vicinity of the center of Rhodes. The …
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
760 m²
€ 850,000
It is proposed for sale a 4-storey house of 760 sq.m, which consists of 13 apartments of 80 …
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
1 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 1300 sq.m in the tourist village of Rhodes, which consists of t…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
885 m²
€ 2,900,000
For sale 3-storey building with an area of 885 sq.m. on a plot of 694 sq.m in the most prest…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
847 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale 4-storey hotel consisting of 17 separate apartments of which 15 are two-room apartm…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
1 200 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale a three-story hotel with an area of 1200 sq.m. The hotel has 15 rooms of 40-45 squa…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
280 m²
€ 770,000
An investment project of 4 cottages is proposed, which will be built in one of the most popu…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
150 m²
€ 370,000
In the old district of the city of Rhodes, a business of 150 sq.m is sold, consisting of thr…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
500 m²
€ 1,600,000
A charming mini-hotel located in the historic center of Rhodes. Consists of 11 stylish rooms…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
420 m²
€ 420,000
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
212 m²
€ 620,000
For sale a residential complex of 220 square meters in the tourist village of the Athos Peni…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
800 m²
€ 360,000
For sale building 600 sq.m in a tourist area and near the city of Rhodes. It is possible to …
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
854 m²
€ 4,250,000
A residential complex consisting of seven two-level cottages with an area of 122sq.m each is…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
600 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel complex on the first coastline, beautiful P-Afon on Halkidiki. The P-ov is fa…

Properties features in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

