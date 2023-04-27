Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

Commercial 1 room in Skouloufia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Skouloufia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
This project concerns the construction of 32 stone villas 100sq.m each and a total area of 3…
Hotel 1 room in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale a apartment complex of 600 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The complex consists of 5 …
Hotel 2 bedrooms in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
12 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale is the hotel of total area 540 sq. m in the old town of Rethymno prefecture. The ho…
Hotel 14 rooms in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Xiro Chorio, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The building consists of 14 studio apartments. 7 studios are on the ground floor and 7 on th…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Magnisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Magnisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 448 sq.meters in Crete. There are solar panels for water heating, a fir…
Hotel 13 rooms in Plakias, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms
Plakias, Greece
13 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale hotel of 450m2 which consists of two levels: On the first level there are 5 rooms w…
Commercial 1 room in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 421,000
Block of flatsfor sale in Rethymno Crete. The apartment building is 389sqm on a plot of 440s…
Commercial 1 room in Kendrochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kendrochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale building that accomodates three maisonettes on a plot of 800 sq. Each maisonette of…
