Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Rethymno Regional Unit
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

Rethymni Municipality
6
Agios Vasileios Municipality
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Hotel in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Hotel
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 100 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
In the area of Perivolia 2 km from the city center and just 50 meters from the sandy beach o…
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 bath 368 m² Number of floors 3
€ 980,000
The sandy beach of Rethymnon is undoubtedly the diamond of the city, as well as the biggest …
Hotel in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Hotel
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
€ 1,650,000
This hotel for sale in Rethymno, is located in the city, approximately 1.5 km away from the …
Hotel 1 room in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale a apartment complex of 600 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The complex consists of 5 …
Hotel 4 rooms in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 4 rooms
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
It is situated in the historic center of the Old City of Rethymno, a city that has been hail…
Hotel 2 bedrooms in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
12 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale is the hotel of total area 540 sq. m in the old town of Rethymno prefecture. The ho…
Hotel 117 rooms in Sfakaki, Greece
Hotel 117 rooms
Sfakaki, Greece
117 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 9,000,000
Hotel for sale area of 5.847 sq.m in the prefecture of Rethymno. The hotel consists of 117 r…
Hotel 1 room in Sfakaki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
The hotel is located near the village of Sfakaki at Rethymno. Around the hotel are located a…
Hotel 14 rooms in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Xiro Chorio, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The building consists of 14 studio apartments. 7 studios are on the ground floor and 7 on th…
Hotel 13 rooms in Plakias, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms
Plakias, Greece
13 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale hotel of 450m2 which consists of two levels: On the first level there are 5 rooms w…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir