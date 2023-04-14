UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Rethymno Regional Unit
Rethymni Municipality
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Clear all
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
In the area of Perivolia 2 km from the city center and just 50 meters from the sandy beach o…
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 bath
368 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 980,000
The sandy beach of Rethymnon is undoubtedly the diamond of the city, as well as the biggest …
Commercial real estate
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
693 m²
€ 750,000
Great investment opportunity exclusively from our office, in the area of Pigianos Kampos Ret…
Hotel
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
€ 1,650,000
This hotel for sale in Rethymno, is located in the city, approximately 1.5 km away from the …
Commercial 1 room
Skouloufia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
This project concerns the construction of 32 stone villas 100sq.m each and a total area of 3…
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Xiro Chorio, Greece
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
For sale a residential complex of 315sq.m on the island of Crete.It has a magnificent view o…
Hotel 1 room
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
The hotel is located near the village of Sfakaki at Rethymno. Around the hotel are located a…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Magnisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 448 sq.meters in Crete. There are solar panels for water heating, a fir…
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale a business which consists of two identical detached houses, with an area of 154m2…
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 560,000
For sale business complex consisting of two apartments with a capacity of 154 sq. meters and…
Commercial 1 room
Xiro Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 292 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Commercial 1 room
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale a residential property of 255 sq.m. consisted of three apartments few meters from t…
Commercial 1 room
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 421,000
Block of flatsfor sale in Rethymno Crete. The apartment building is 389sqm on a plot of 440s…
Commercial 1 room
Violi Charaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
Commercial space for sale in a very central spot near the port by the seaside of Rethymnon. …
Commercial 1 room
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
Commercial property for sale in the center of Rethymnon on the coastal road. The property co…
Commercial 1 room
Violi Charaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 760,000
For sale investment property in the outskirts of Rethymnon which consist of 2 detached house…
Properties features in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map