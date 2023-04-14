Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Rethymno Regional Unit
  5. Rethymni Municipality

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

5 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Skouloufia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Skouloufia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
This project concerns the construction of 32 stone villas 100sq.m each and a total area of 3…
Commercial 7 bedroomsin Xiro Chorio, Greece
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Xiro Chorio, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
For sale a residential complex of 315sq.m on the island of Crete.It has a magnificent view o…
Hotel 14 roomsin Xiro Chorio, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Xiro Chorio, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The building consists of 14 studio apartments. 7 studios are on the ground floor and 7 on th…
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Magnisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Magnisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 448 sq.meters in Crete. There are solar panels for water heating, a fir…
Commercial 1 roomin Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 421,000
Block of flatsfor sale in Rethymno Crete. The apartment building is 389sqm on a plot of 440s…

Properties features in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir