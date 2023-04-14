UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Rethymno Regional Unit
Rethymni Municipality
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Hotel
6 properties total found
New
Hotel
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
In the area of Perivolia 2 km from the city center and just 50 meters from the sandy beach o…
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 bath
368 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 980,000
The sandy beach of Rethymnon is undoubtedly the diamond of the city, as well as the biggest …
Hotel
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
€ 1,650,000
This hotel for sale in Rethymno, is located in the city, approximately 1.5 km away from the …
Hotel 117 rooms
Sfakaki, Greece
117 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 9,000,000
Hotel for sale area of 5.847 sq.m in the prefecture of Rethymno. The hotel consists of 117 r…
Hotel 1 room
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
The hotel is located near the village of Sfakaki at Rethymno. Around the hotel are located a…
Hotel 14 rooms
Xiro Chorio, Greece
14 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The building consists of 14 studio apartments. 7 studios are on the ground floor and 7 on th…
