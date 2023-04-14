Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

25 properties total found
Hotelin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Hotel
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 100 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
In the area of Perivolia 2 km from the city center and just 50 meters from the sandy beach o…
Hotel 6 bedroomsin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 bath 368 m² Number of floors 3
€ 980,000
The sandy beach of Rethymnon is undoubtedly the diamond of the city, as well as the biggest …
Commercial real estatein Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Commercial real estate
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 693 m²
€ 750,000
Great investment opportunity exclusively from our office, in the area of Pigianos Kampos Ret…
Commercial 1 roomin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,590,000
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotelin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Hotel
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
€ 1,650,000
This hotel for sale in Rethymno, is located in the city, approximately 1.5 km away from the …
Commercial 1 roomin Skouloufia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Skouloufia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
This project concerns the construction of 32 stone villas 100sq.m each and a total area of 3…
Commercial 1 roomin Xiro Chorio, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Xiro Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale a building, in the center of Rethymno, with total area of 450sq.m. The building is …
Commercial 1 roomin Violi Charaki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Violi Charaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale a commercial property of 410sq.m, on the island of Crete. The ground floor is divid…
Commercialin Xiro Chorio, Greece
Commercial
Xiro Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale a commercial property of 245sq.m, in a quiet settlement of Rethymno city. It consis…
Commercial 7 bedroomsin Xiro Chorio, Greece
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Xiro Chorio, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
For sale a residential complex of 315sq.m on the island of Crete.It has a magnificent view o…
Hotel 117 roomsin Sfakaki, Greece
Hotel 117 rooms
Sfakaki, Greece
117 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 9,000,000
Hotel for sale area of 5.847 sq.m in the prefecture of Rethymno. The hotel consists of 117 r…
Commercial 1 roomin Xiro Chorio, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Xiro Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale Business. The angular shop of 200 sq.m on Crete. The shop consists from the first f…
Hotel 1 roomin Sfakaki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
The hotel is located near the village of Sfakaki at Rethymno. Around the hotel are located a…
Hotel 14 roomsin Xiro Chorio, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Xiro Chorio, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The building consists of 14 studio apartments. 7 studios are on the ground floor and 7 on th…
Commercial 1 roomin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale business of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Magnisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Magnisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 448 sq.meters in Crete. There are solar panels for water heating, a fir…
Commercial 1 roomin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale a business which consists of two identical detached houses, with an area of ​​154m2…
Commercial 1 roomin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 560,000
For sale business complex consisting of two apartments with a capacity of 154 sq. meters and…
Commercial 1 roomin Xiro Chorio, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Xiro Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 292 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Commercial 1 roomin Sfakaki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale a residential property of 255 sq.m. consisted of three apartments few meters from t…
Commercial 1 roomin Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 421,000
Block of flatsfor sale in Rethymno Crete. The apartment building is 389sqm on a plot of 440s…
Commercial 1 roomin Violi Charaki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Violi Charaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
Commercial space for sale in a very central spot near the port by the seaside of Rethymnon. …
Commercial 1 roomin Gallos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Gallos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale in Rethymnon semi-basement business space with access ramp. Ιn the center of t…
Commercial 1 roomin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
Commercial property for sale in the center of Rethymnon on the coastal road. The property co…
Commercial 1 roomin Violi Charaki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Violi Charaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 760,000
For sale investment property in the outskirts of Rethymnon which consist of 2 detached house…

Mir