Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Regional Unit of West Athens
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

сommercial property
4
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 1 bedroom in Attica, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
Ref: 1115 - For sale Aigaleo Business total area of 90 sq.m. Ground floor. It comprises 1 Ar…
€15,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir