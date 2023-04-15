Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of South Athens
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 1 roomin Attica, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Attica, Greece
1 Number of rooms 147 m²
€ 260,000
Store for sale in Kato Elliniko, Elliniko of Athens - South for 260.000€ (Listing No FG059).…

Properties features in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir