Commercial real estate in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros
Municipal Unit of Tavros
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Manufacture 1 bedroomin Attica, Greece
Manufacture 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
240 m²
€ 80,000
Property Code: 1404 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Small Industrial Space of total surfa…
Warehouse 1 roomin Attica, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Attica, Greece
1 Number of rooms 147 m²
€ 260,000
Store for sale in Kato Elliniko, Elliniko of Athens - South for 260.000€ (Listing No FG059).…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
There is provided for sale a storage 248 sq.m in the Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Athens. …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
There is provided for sale a shop that is located in the Municipality of Glyfada. It consist…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate 176 sq.m. that is located on the semi-base…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
This piece of real estate is located in the Municipality of Rendy, Athens. Earlier it was re…
Commercial 1 roomin Attica, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Attica, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
There is provided for sale an office 10 sq.m. It's on the first floor.The building is locate…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
There is provided for sale a piece of commercial real estate (three floors). On the fourth f…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,750,000
For sale business of 5127 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the city opens up from …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
There is provided for sale a commercial property is located in Elliniko, Athens. The buildin…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
Artworks Complex Artworks Music Studios and Residential Complex is an idea that covers all p…
Hotel 1 roomin Attica, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Attica, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 20,000,000
Location: Glyfada (Southern Suburbs) In the center of Athenian Riviera, just a breath away f…
Commercial 1 roomin Attica, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Attica, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,700,000
For sale business of 910 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale business of 850 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale

Properties features in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

