UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of South Athens
Commercial real estate in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
6
Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli
6
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros
4
Municipal Unit of Tavros
4
Clear all
15 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Manufacture 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
240 m²
€ 80,000
Property Code: 1404 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Small Industrial Space of total surfa…
Warehouse 1 room
Attica, Greece
1 Number of rooms
147 m²
€ 260,000
Store for sale in Kato Elliniko, Elliniko of Athens - South for 260.000€ (Listing No FG059).…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
There is provided for sale a storage 248 sq.m in the Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Athens. …
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
There is provided for sale a shop that is located in the Municipality of Glyfada. It consist…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate 176 sq.m. that is located on the semi-base…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
This piece of real estate is located in the Municipality of Rendy, Athens. Earlier it was re…
Commercial 1 room
Attica, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
There is provided for sale an office 10 sq.m. It's on the first floor.The building is locate…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
There is provided for sale a piece of commercial real estate (three floors). On the fourth f…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,750,000
For sale business of 5127 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the city opens up from …
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
There is provided for sale a commercial property is located in Elliniko, Athens. The buildin…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
Artworks Complex Artworks Music Studios and Residential Complex is an idea that covers all p…
Hotel 1 room
Attica, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 20,000,000
Location: Glyfada (Southern Suburbs) In the center of Athenian Riviera, just a breath away f…
Commercial 1 room
Attica, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,700,000
For sale business of 910 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale business of 850 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Properties features in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map