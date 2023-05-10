Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

Piraeus
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 10,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 11,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Perdika, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Perdika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
