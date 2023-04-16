Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece

Commercial real estate in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

demos delphon
4
Amfissa
2
Municipal Unit of Amfissa
2
Municipal Unit of Delphi
1
Municipal Unit of Parnassos
1
4 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin biniane, Greece
Commercial 1 room
biniane, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale business of 1200 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
Commercial 1 roomin demos delphon, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos delphon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 560,000
For sale business of 350 sq.meters in Arachova. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
Hotel 1 roomin biniane, Greece
Hotel 1 room
biniane, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale hotel of 1260 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will…
Hotel 1 roomin Eptalofos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Eptalofos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 870,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 510 sq.m on the land of 10.000 sq.m. The hotel consists of six …

