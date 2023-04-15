UAE
Mountain View Shops for Sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,425,560
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
4 250 m²
€ 3,483,750
A fully equipped garage and car dealership are for sale at a very commercial point in Crete.…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 78,316
For sale a commercial property located on the 1st floor in the center of Serres city. Th pro…
Commercial real estate
Piskopiano, Greece
11 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 587,369
Business for sale with a total area of 600 sq.m., in Crete. The hotel consists of a complex …
Commercial 1 room
Rafina, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 48,947
First-floor office space offered for sale in the area of Rafina, very close to the port
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 783,159
There is provided for sale a piece of commercial real estate with floor area 141 sq.m. in th…
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 283,895
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning and heating.Th…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 499,264
For sale business of 415 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Hotel 38 rooms
Kato Gouves, Greece
38 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a hotel situated next to the beach with great views of the sea in the prefecture of…
Commercial 1 room
Neo Keramidi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 78,316
For sale business of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Commercial 1 room
Episkopiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 489,474
Plot for sale an area of 7900 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. There is also a house of 115 sq.…
Manufacture 11 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
11 bath
560 m²
€ 468,218
