Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of North Athens
  5. Shops

Mountain View Shops for Sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
1
Neo Psychiko
1
Shop To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 5 bedroomsin Perachora, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,425,560
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
4 250 m²
€ 3,483,750
A fully equipped garage and car dealership are for sale at a very commercial point in Crete.…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Serres Municipality, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 78,316
For sale a commercial property located on the 1st floor in the center of Serres city. Th pro…
Commercial real estatein Piskopiano, Greece
Commercial real estate
Piskopiano, Greece
11 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 587,369
Business for sale with a total area of 600 sq.m., in Crete. The hotel consists of a complex …
Commercial 1 roomin Rafina, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Rafina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 48,947
First-floor office space offered for sale in the area of Rafina, very close to the port
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 783,159
There is provided for sale a piece of commercial real estate with floor area 141 sq.m. in th…
Commercial 1 roomin Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 283,895
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning and heating.Th…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 499,264
For sale business of 415 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Hotel 38 roomsin Kato Gouves, Greece
Hotel 38 rooms
Kato Gouves, Greece
38 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a hotel situated next to the beach with great views of the sea in the prefecture of…
Commercial 1 roomin Neo Keramidi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neo Keramidi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 78,316
For sale business of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Commercial 1 roomin Episkopiana, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Episkopiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 489,474
Plot for sale an area of 7900 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. There is also a house of 115 sq.…
Manufacture 11 bedroomsin Paliouri, Greece
Manufacture 11 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
11 bath 560 m²
€ 468,218

Properties features in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir