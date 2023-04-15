UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Office
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of North Athens
Offices
Mountain View Offices for Sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
3
Neo Psychiko
2
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos
1
Municipal Unit of Cholargos
1
Municipal Unit of Psychiko
1
Office
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 4,150,639
Commercial real estate for sale on the main street of Heraklion with large commercial stores
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 77,337
For sale business of 38 sq.meters in Athens. There is air conditioning.The owners will be le…
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
980 m²
€ 2,239,553
It is offered for sale a 4-story building in Athens, in the city center near Plaza America. …
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Gimari, Greece
14 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 619,381
For sale hotel of 329 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The semi-base…
Commercial 1 room
Souleika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,468,423
On the island of Corfu, 15 km from the capital of the business being sold. On the ground flo…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,936,846
A ready-made business for sale in the one the most exclusive areas of the city, located in a…
Commercial 1 room
Amonaklios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
We offer for sale a complex of stone houses with a total area of 1414 sq.m. On a plot of 17.…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 293,685
Offered for sale, commercial space in the district of Cholargos . Located in the basement fl…
Commercial 1 room
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 137,053
For sale a Beach Bar business on a beautiful beach in Chalkidiki. The plot is 500 sq.m. and …
Commercial
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
700 m²
€ 696,750
For sale business of 700 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The facility has heating. The property…
Other 6 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
4 bath
286 m²
€ 300,000
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Greece, Greece
6 bath
180 m²
€ 180,000
This block of apartments is located in a quiet area, but just a few minutes from the beach i…
Properties features in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map