Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of North Athens
  5. Offices

Mountain View Offices for Sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
3
Neo Psychiko
2
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos
1
Municipal Unit of Cholargos
1
Municipal Unit of Psychiko
1
Office To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 4,150,639
Commercial real estate for sale on the main street of Heraklion with large commercial stores
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 77,337
For sale business of 38 sq.meters in Athens. There is air conditioning.The owners will be le…
Commercialin Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
980 m²
€ 2,239,553
It is offered for sale a 4-story building in Athens, in the city center near Plaza America. …
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Gimari, Greece
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Gimari, Greece
14 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 619,381
For sale hotel of 329 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The semi-base…
Commercial 1 roomin Souleika, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Souleika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,468,423
On the island of Corfu, 15 km from the capital of the business being sold. On the ground flo…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,936,846
A ready-made business for sale in the one the most exclusive areas of the city, located in a…
Commercial 1 roomin Amonaklios, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Amonaklios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
We offer for sale a complex of stone houses with a total area of 1414 sq.m. On a plot of 17.…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 293,685
Offered for sale, commercial space in the district of Cholargos . Located in the basement fl…
Commercial 1 roomin oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 137,053
For sale a Beach Bar business on a beautiful beach in Chalkidiki. The plot is 500 sq.m. and …
Commercialin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Commercial
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
700 m²
€ 696,750
For sale business of 700 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The facility has heating. The property…
Other 6 bedroomsin Chaidari, Greece
Other 6 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
4 bath 286 m²
€ 300,000
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Greece, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Greece, Greece
6 bath 180 m²
€ 180,000
This block of apartments is located in a quiet area, but just a few minutes from the beach i…

Properties features in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir