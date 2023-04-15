Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of North Athens

Commercial real estate in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
16
Neo Psychiko
14
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos
5
Municipal Unit of Cholargos
5
Municipal Unit of Psychiko
2
Municipality of Chalandri
1
22 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale business of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 590 sq.meters in Athens. There is air conditioning and awnings.The owne…
Office 1 bedroomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
264 m²
€ 650,000
Property Code: 14423 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Office of total surface 264 sq.m, on th…
Office 1 bedroomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
155 m²
€ 450,000
Property Code: 24422 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Office of total surface 155 sq.m, on th…
Shop 1 bedroomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
272 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: 14420 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 272 sq.m, 2 l…
Office 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Office 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
70 m²
€ 95,000
Property Code: 1392 - FOR SALE 2 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 70 sq.m, on …
Office 1 bedroomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
78 m²
€ 90,000
Code: 1160 - Galatsi For sale Office with total surface of 78 sq.m. On the 2nd floor. Consis…
Commercial 1 bedroomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 80,000
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate 108 sq.m. that is located in the Municipal…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
This piece of real estate is situated in the Municipality Ampeloikipoi (Athens). It consists…
Commercial 3 bedroomsin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
This piece of real estate is located in the central districts of Athens - Kolonaki - on sout…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
This piece of real estate is located in the Municipality of Ampelokipoi, there is a metro st…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
The semi-basement piece of real estate for commercial use is located in the Municipality of …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
There is provided for sale a garage 180 sq.m. that is located in the Municipality of Ampelok…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
There is provided for sale a residential building in the heart of Athens. Kolonaki is a neig…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
There is provided for sale a commercial real estate item with the total floor area of ​​165 …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
There is provided fr sale big accommodation(450sq.m) on 0 floor in the central of Athens in …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,070,000
For sale is a commercial space of 150 sq.m. This room is intended for commercial use, for ex…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
For sale, professional building of 7 floors in the area of Cholargos which consists on : 2 s…
Commercialin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale business of 245 sq.meters in Athens. There are solar panels for water heating, air …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3 storey building of 525 sq.m on a plot of 600 sq.m. Building information: Ground F…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Offered for sale, commercial space in the district of Cholargos . Located in the basement fl…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
Offered for sale,commercial space located in the district of Chalandri . This office is in t…

Properties features in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir