Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

Volos Municipality
5
5 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 room
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
Hotel 33 rooms in Zagora, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 33
Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
Commercial 1 room in Ano Volos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ano Volos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Hotel 1 room in Koropi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
Commercial 1 room in Volos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir