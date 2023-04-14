Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Manufactures

Seaview Manufacture buildings for Sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
2
Vari Municipal Unit
2
Municipality of Oropos
1
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 roomin Volos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Volos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 688,460
For sale business of 381 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. There are solar panels for water heating,…
Hotel 1 roomin Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pefkochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,617,798
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owne…
Hotel 2 bedroomsin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
720 m²
€ 839,571
For sale a complex of six townhouses in the popular resort village of the Halkidiki Peninsul…
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,212,909
There is offered for sale a 4-storey building in Athens, in the city center near American Sq…
Commercial 1 roomin Kokkini Chani, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kokkini Chani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 422,911
For sale a building 400sqm in Crete. The building has two floors and it's situated within a …
Commercial 2 roomsin Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 132 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1801 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €175.000. This 132 sq. m…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 658,955
For sale a commercial space of 95 sq.m in the center of Glyfada. The space consists of:Basem…
Commercial 1 roomin Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,065,381
This real estate item, intended for commercial use, is located on the coastal street of Pira…
Hotel 15 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 986,743
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of ​​1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 96 sq.meters in central Greece
Hotel 1 roomin Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 642,025
For sale hotel with a total area of 350 sq.m. In the popular resort village of the Olympic R…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
300 m²
€ 592,639
For sale room of 300 sq.m. in the popular resort town of Pieria. The room is located on the …

Properties features in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir