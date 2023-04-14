Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
2
Vari Municipal Unit
2
Municipality of Oropos
1
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Manufacturein Kapandriti, Greece
Manufacture
Kapandriti, Greece
1 225 m²
€ 70,000
Property Code. 1556 - Agricaltural Afidnes FOR SALE. Size: 1225 sq.m, Price70.000 € ID: 15…
Manufacturein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Manufacture
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 735 m²
€ 26,000
Ref: 1126 - Frati Kropias SALE Land total area 3735 sq.m. Price: 48.550 €. The land is 740 s…
Manufacturein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Manufacture
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 153 m²
€ 11,500
Ref: 1128 - SAINT GEORGE SKLIPOU Kropias SALE Land total area 1153 sq.m. The land 11 has vin…

Properties features in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir