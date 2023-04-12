UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Warehouse
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Warehouses
Pool Warehouses for sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
Athens
8
Municipality of Athens
8
alimos
1
Warehouse
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,290,182
For sale 2 buildings with apartments in the elite area of Elounda on the island of Crete.The…
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 368,421
Offered for sale a building with a total area of 344 sq.m. on a plot of 218 sq.m. The buildi…
Hotel 21 bedroom
Nikiti, Greece
21 Number of rooms
890 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,700,000
Nikiti SALE Hotel 21 Rooms, 21 WC Area: 960 m2, 3 Levels, After repair, Parking, Warehouse, …
Hotel 1 room
Vafeios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
There is provided for sale of property intended for commercial use (hotel), which is located…
Hotel
Athens, Greece
5 655 m²
€ 5,974,389
Commercial 1 room
Neo Keramidi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 74,680
For sale business of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
We offer for sale an investment project in cooperation with Grekodom Development Mouzenidis …
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 348,506
There is offered for sale a 2storey building in the area of Metaksourgeio The property of to…
Investment 15 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
4 bath
€ 550,000
Property Code: 11040 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €550.000 Exclusivity. This 44…
Hotel 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
Price on request
For sale hotel of 360 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 4 levels. The …
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m on the beautiful island of Thassos. Basement of 80 sq.…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
980 m²
€ 2,240,396
It is offered for sale a 4-story building in Athens, in the city center near Plaza America. …
Properties features in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map