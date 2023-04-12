UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Warehouse
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Warehouses
Seaview Warehouses for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
Athens
8
Municipality of Athens
8
alimos
1
Warehouse
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 1 room
Koutsounari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 398,293
For sale complex with apartments in Crete. The complex has a total area of 400m² and co…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 000 m²
€ 6,970,120
Commercial real estate with an area of 3000 sq.m, which is leased, is for sale. The business…
Commercial 1 room
Asimi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 378,378
Investment property for sale with license for a gas station in a central location of the pre…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 99,573
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 31,863
Premises for sale in Thessaloniki city center, an area of 24 square meters, on the ninth flo…
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
5 bath
300 m²
€ 631,753
Property Code: 4-963 - Building FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €650.000. This 300 sq. m…
Office 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
€ 110,000
Property Code: 1-41 - FOR SALE 3 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 300 sq.m, in…
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 233,997
For sale business of 36 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 667,140
For sale business of 440 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning and heating.Th…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 129,445
For sale business of 68 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the mo…
Commercial 1 room
Kavouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 497,866
For sale business of 77 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Commercial
Greece, Greece
1 600 m²
€ 995,731
Private farm for sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The farm functions as an entertainment…
Properties features in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map