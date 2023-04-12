Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Warehouses

Mountain View Warehouses for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Athens
8
Municipality of Athens
8
alimos
1
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
360 m²
€ 1,025,603
Commercially placed 60 sq.m. which operates under the store and mini-hotel 300 sq.m. The hot…
Office 5 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Office 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
176 m²
€ 98,577
Property Code: 2362 - FOR SALE 5 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 176 sq.m, on…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 174,253
Α 250 sq.m.,2nd floorprofessionalspace,located near Thessaloniki’s Palace of Jus…
Hotel 40 roomsin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 40 rooms
Kavos, Greece
40 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale, a beautiful seaside hotel in the area of Cavos, in the very south of Corfu. The ho…
Hotelin Polychrono, Greece
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
500 m²
€ 1,400,000
Property Code: HPS113 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €1.400.000. This 500 sq. m.…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
680 m²
€ 1,792,317
Hotel 1 roomin Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Korinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale a hotel with an area of 650 sq.m. in the center of a popular tourist village. The h…
Hotelin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
318 m²
€ 428,165
For sale hotel with an area of 318 cm. on the outskirts of Tassos. The complex consists of s…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 398,293
Commercial premises located in the center of Thessaloniki, near the building of the Court, a…
Hotel 1 roomin Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale a building of 360 sq.m built on a plot of 2500 sq m. The building consists of 5 mai…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 79,659
For sale commercial space 35 sq. m. in the Center of Thessaloniki
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 54,765
Area: Limani

Properties features in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir