Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Warehouses
Mountain View Warehouses for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
Athens
8
Municipality of Athens
8
alimos
1
Warehouse
Warehouse
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
360 m²
€ 1,025,603
Commercially placed 60 sq.m. which operates under the store and mini-hotel 300 sq.m. The hot…
Office 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
176 m²
€ 98,577
Property Code: 2362 - FOR SALE 5 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 176 sq.m, on…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 174,253
Α 250 sq.m.,2nd floorprofessionalspace,located near Thessaloniki’s Palace of Jus…
Hotel 40 rooms
Kavos, Greece
40 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale, a beautiful seaside hotel in the area of Cavos, in the very south of Corfu. The ho…
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
500 m²
€ 1,400,000
Property Code: HPS113 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €1.400.000. This 500 sq. m.…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
680 m²
€ 1,792,317
Hotel 1 room
Korinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale a hotel with an area of 650 sq.m. in the center of a popular tourist village. The h…
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
318 m²
€ 428,165
For sale hotel with an area of 318 cm. on the outskirts of Tassos. The complex consists of s…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 398,293
Commercial premises located in the center of Thessaloniki, near the building of the Court, a…
Hotel 1 room
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale a building of 360 sq.m built on a plot of 2500 sq m. The building consists of 5 mai…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 79,659
For sale commercial space 35 sq. m. in the Center of Thessaloniki
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 54,765
Area: Limani
