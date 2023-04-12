Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens

Commercial real estate in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Athens
809
Municipality of Athens
809
alimos
18
Paiania
9
Nea Makri
8
Agia Marina
5
Markopoulo
5
Lavrion
4
Show more
11 properties total found
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
650 m²
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 650 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of the sea, mou…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
1 600 m²
€ 4,800,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1600 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of t…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
580 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 580 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of the sea, mou…
Commercial 6 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
695 m²
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 695 sq.m in Attica. The facility has a fireplace, air conditioning, hea…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
910 m²
€ 1,350,000
Artworks Complex Music and Residential Artworks is an idea that covers all possible musical …
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
5 694 m²
€ 18,000,000
It is proposed for sale a modern residential complex in the Piraeus region, near the sea. Th…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 3,200,000
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 5,500,000
Hotel business for sale in a suburb of Athens, in Porto Rafti. The complex consists of three…
Hotel 4 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
240 m²
€ 750,000
For sale building with an area of 240 sq.m in Athens. the building is located at 2 levels. T…
Commercial 1 roomin Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,500,000
There is provided for sale a hotel business in the suburbs of Athens, Porto Rafti. The compl…
Commercial 1 roomin Rafina, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Rafina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 650 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the m…

Properties features in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir