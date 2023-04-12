Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Shops

Seaview Shops for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Athens
13
Municipality of Athens
13
Markopoulo
2
alimos
1
Lavrion
1
Shop To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 15 roomsin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 425 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. There are sola…
Hotelin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
529 m²
€ 2,290,182
For sale hotel with an area of 529 sq.m on the Sithonia Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The win…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
286 m²
€ 577,524
It is proposed for sale a 2-storey building consisting of 4 apartments with an area of 286 s…
Hotelin Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
2 500 m²
€ 4,480,792
For sale hotel with an area of 2500 sq.m in West Peloponnese. The windows offer magnificent …
Shop 1 bedroomin Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
62 m²
€ 94,594
Property Code: 2580 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 62 sq.m, 2 lev…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
148 m²
€ 298,719
Commercial premises for sale 148 sq.m in the area of the railway station. It currently funct…
Commercial 1 roomin Plaka, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plaka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,140
The business consists of five furnished villas with stunning sea views!
Commercial real estatein Gazi, Greece
Commercial real estate
Gazi, Greece
24 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 876,244
We offer for sale a hotel, located in the biggest city of Crete Herqclion, with a gorgeous s…
Hotel 30 roomsin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
30 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
Beautiful hotel on the coastline, located in the heart of a small picturesque town, which in…
Commercial 1 roomin Nikiti, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 995,731
Commercial space for sale, with a total area of 680 sq.m. The building consists of two comme…
Commercial 2 roomsin Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1765 - Apartment FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €110.000 . This 72 sq. m. Apartm…
Hotel 2 bedroomsin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
540 m²
€ 1,493,597
For sale hotel with a total area of 540 sq.m in the old city of Rethymno Prefecture. The hot…

Properties features in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir