Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Shops
Shops for sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
Athens
13
Municipality of Athens
13
Markopoulo
2
alimos
1
Lavrion
1
Clear all
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Shop 9 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
9 Number of rooms
534 m²
€ 950,000
Shop 1 bedroom
Markopoulo, Greece
200 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: 1581 - Shop FOR SALE in Attika - East Markopoulo Mesogaias for €420.000 . Thi…
Shop 1 bedroom
Markopoulo, Greece
160 m²
€ 320,000
Property Code: 1583 - Shop FOR SALE in Attika - East Markopoulo Mesogaias for €320.000 . Thi…
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
50 m²
€ 155,000
Property Code: 1585 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 50 sq.m, in th…
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
130 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: 14416 - Exclusivity FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Shop of total surface 130 sq…
Shop 1 bedroom
alimos, Greece
48 m²
€ 50,000
Property Code: 1514 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 48 sq.m, on the…
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
31 m²
€ 45,000
Property Code: 1370 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 31 sq.m, on the…
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
28 m²
€ 76,000
Property Code: 1332 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 28 sq.m, on the…
Shop
Athens, Greece
176 m²
€ 280,000
Property Code: 1284 - FOR SALE Side to side Shop of total surface 176 sq.m, 3 levels Nea …
Shop 2 bedrooms
Lavrion, Greece
53 m²
€ 85,000
Code: 1203 - Lavrio Square FOR SALE Shop of total area 53 sq.m. Ground floor. It consists of…
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
190 m²
€ 1,000,000
Code: 1155 - Kerameikos FOR SALE Store of total area 190 sq.m. 3 levels. Consists of 1 Room,…
Shop
Athens, Greece
120 m²
€ 70,000
George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacation - Your Next Home Call Number: 6976553482 Email: …
Shop
Athens, Greece
€ 390,000
Retail store with a total surface of 133.50 sq.m.It comprises of an 89.00 sq.m. ground floor…
