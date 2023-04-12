Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

52 properties total found
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
550 m²
€ 635,000
Three-storey building with an area of 550 sq.m. in the Glyfada area The building consists of…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
117 m²
€ 315,000
It is proposed for sale the second floor of a two-story building * architectural monument * …
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
580 m²
€ 1,100,000
It is proposed for sale an investment residential building with a total flat area of 580sq.m…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
600 m²
€ 500,000
For sale business of 600 square meters on East Peloponnese. The windows offer magnificent vi…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
2 150 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 2150 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of the sea, th…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
1 130 m²
€ 3,300,000
Exclusive offer from Grekodom Development! For sale is a building of 1.130 sq.m, located on …
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
790 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale business of 790 sq.m in Athens. The business has a corner location. The windows off…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
650 m²
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 650 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of the sea, mou…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
650 m²
€ 4,500,000
For sale business of 650 sq.m in Athens. The windows offer magnificent views of the sea, mou…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
420 m²
€ 650,000
The building is located in the central part of the Vari district ( Southern suburb of the At…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
1 600 m²
€ 4,800,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1600 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of t…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,300,000
It is offered for sale a three-story hotel 800sq.m in the town of Ceci in Attica. The hotel …
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
580 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 580 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of the sea, mou…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
470 m²
€ 370,000
An investment facility in the Artemis area is offered for sale. The first floor consists of …
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
1 250 m²
€ 2,100,000
Investment facilities are offered for sale - shops in a chic shopping center in the Vari are…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
500 m²
€ 600,000
For sale business of 500 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of the sea, mou…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
2 200 m²
€ 20,000,000
Location: Glyfada ( Southern suburbs ) Athens Riviera Center, 300 meters from the beach with…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
775 m²
€ 2,800,000
It is offered for sale a three-story office building in the most prestigious southern region…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
750 m²
€ 7,500,000
For sale business of 750 sq.m in Athens. The windows offer magnificent views of the sea, mou…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
560 m²
€ 1,200,000
A commercial facility is offered for sale - a residential four-story building. On the ground…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
1 250 m²
€ 2,100,000
This property, intended for commercial use, is located on the coastal street of the Piraeus …
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
5 694 m²
€ 18,000,000
It is proposed for sale a modern residential complex in the Piraeus region, near the sea. Th…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
1 300 m²
€ 6,800,000
For sale first-class hotel with a thermal hospital with all necessary equipment. On the grou…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 5,500,000
Hotel business for sale in a suburb of Athens, in Porto Rafti. The complex consists of three…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
280 m²
€ 950,000
For sale is a building equipped for a tavern-restaurant near the sea. The price includes all…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
800 m²
€ 2,600,000
For sale a three-story building consisting of 4 apartments in the prestigious coastal region…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
600 m²
€ 1,100,000
Office space for sale in the coastal area of Alimos. Athens. The building consists of 4 leve…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
460 m²
€ 1,360,000
For sale building with an area of 460 sq.m in Athens. The windows offer views of the sea, mo…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
707 m²
€ 1,414,000
An investment facility in the Lagonisi area is offered for sale. The facility consists of 3 …
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
340 m²
€ 310,000
It is offered for sale a residential building of 340 sq.m in the center of the Nope Macri ar…

