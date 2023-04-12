Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Other for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Athens
Municipality of Athens
Other To archive
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 25 bedroomsin Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 25 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
25 bath 1 100 m²
€ 1,555,085
We offer for sale this pristine hotel of 800 m in total in a quiet location with plenty of c…
Commercial 1 roomin Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 139,402
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
Commercialin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
360 m²
€ 398,293
For sale building with an area of 360 sq.m. in the area of Halkidikov. The building consists…
Commercial 1 roomin alimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 15,433,837
There is provided for sale a piece of commercial real estate if 4.500 sq.m. that is located …
Commercialin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Commercial
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
280 m²
€ 448,079
In a famous place called Kondokali, a room of 280 sq.m., located on a land plot of 750 sq.m,…
Commercial 1 roomin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 348,506
Three apartments are for sale in a new building of 2010, in an excellent location of Eastern…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
1 260 m²
€ 796,585
For sale building 1260 sq.m under construction in the vicinity of the center of Rhodes. The …
Hotel 9 roomsin Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Platamonas, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 199,900
For sale a hotel with an area of 223 sq.m., consisting of 7 furnished rooms with kitchen and…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
790 m²
€ 2,987,194
For sale business of 790 sq.m in Athens. The business has a corner location. The windows off…
Commercialin Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
27 162 m²
€ 2,489,329
It is proposed for sale of the building - a warehouse of 27.162 sq.m and land 40.014 sq.m on…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
470 m²
€ 448,079
For sale business consisting of a store of 270 sq.m. on the ground floor and a townhouse of …
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
550 m²
€ 1,732,573
It is offered for sale an office building with an area of 550 sq.m. The building consists of…

