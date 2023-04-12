Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Other for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Athens
1
Municipality of Athens
1
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotelin Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
326 m²
€ 1,991,463
The hotel is located on the island of Milos, in the village of Zephyrias. The architecture o…
Commercial 1 roomin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 687,055
Suggested for sale, an unfinished business of 6 apartments in cosmopolitan Elounda, Crete. T…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 44,808
The semi-basement piece of real estate for commercial use is located in the Municipality of …
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 2,489,329
For sale territory of 18,000 sq.m with one commercial building of 2,000 sq.m
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
111 m²
€ 428,165
It is proposed for sale an office space of 111.5 sq.m., located on the 7th floor, a very bri…
Manufacturein Kallithea, Greece
Manufacture
Kallithea, Greece
4 477 m²
€ 116,631
Property Code. 3-1177 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €120.000 . Discover th…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 1,692,743
For sale three-story hotel with an area of 2,000 sq.m. under construction. It is possible to…
Office 1 bedroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² Number of floors 7
€ 68,017
For sale: office 42 sqm, 5th floor in the city center on Polytechniou Street. The office is …
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
920 m²
€ 3,086,767
It is offered for sale a complex of 920 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The object consists…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
700 m²
€ 1,155,048
For sale business of 700 sq.m on the island of Crete. A business for sale located on a hillt…
Commercial 7 roomsin Batsi, Greece
Commercial 7 rooms
Batsi, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 677,097
Complex of four apartments for sale at Batsi of Andros.There are 3 apartments of 80 sq m eac…
Manufacturein Igoumenitsa, Greece
Manufacture
Igoumenitsa, Greece
249 000 m²
€ 199,146
Ref: 1137 - NATIONAL ROAD IGOUMENITSIS Preveza-Igoumenitsa SALE Land total area 249000 sq.m.…

